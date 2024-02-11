Following communal unrest that erupted over the destruction of a madrasa and an ‘underground mosque-like structure’, a curfew was enforced, and a shoot-at-sight order to deal with rioters was issued on Thursday, February 8, in the Banbhulpura neighbourhood of Haldwani in Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, security has beefed up in the region following an anti-encroachment drive on Sunday, February 11, 2024. Uttarakhand Violence: Curfew Lifted in Haldwani, Banbhoolpura Remains Restricted, Investigation Underway (Watch Videos).

Security Officials Deployed Haldwani

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | Security officials deployed in parts of the violence-hit area of ​​Haldwani, following an anti-encroachment drive. pic.twitter.com/nAuzZAqHT0 — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

