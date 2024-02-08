More than 50 policemen were injured in a clash with a mob in Uttarakhand's Haldwani when they went to raze a madrasa that the authorities declared illegal. Resisting the demolition, the mob at Vanbhulpura threw stones at them. All of them are undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Shoot-at-sight orders have been issued in the area, and security has been strengthened. Uttarakhand Rafters Fight Video: Brawl Breaks Out During River Rafting Competition in Rishikesh.

Shoot-at-Sight Orders After Violence

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | Violence broke out in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani following an anti-encroachment drive today. DM Nainital has imposed curfew in Banbhoolpura and ordered a shoot-on-sight order for rioters. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/Qykla7UO65 — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024

