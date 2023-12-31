As the year 2023 comes to an end and we step into New Year 2024, the future generation of India remembered the heroes who shaped the nation's history and destiny. In a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, young children dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi, APJ Abdul Kalam, Bhagat Singh, Birsa Munda and other revolutionaries to enact scenes from their lives and deliver inspiring messages. Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, led the non-violent struggle against British colonialism. APJ Abdul Kalam, the missile man of India, served as the 11th president and contributed to the country's scientific and technological advancement. Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary martyr, sacrificed his life at the age of 23 for the cause of Indian independence. Birsa Munda, the tribal leader, revolted against the British oppression and exploitation of the Adivasis. The video ends with the children wishing everyone a Happy New Year 2024 and urging them to follow the ideals of these heroes. India's Achievements in Space Sector in 2023: From Historic Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing to Aditya L1 Mission Launch and Plan for Space Station, How ISRO Made Indians Proud.

Future Generation Pays Tribute to Our Heroes As 2023 Ends

The future generation pays tribute to our heroes as 2023 ends....... with The New Bharat pic.twitter.com/VC9uPCXQmz — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) December 31, 2023

