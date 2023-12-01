Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his X handle and shared a warm pic of himself with United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary David Cameron and former UK PM Tony Blair during the COP28 Summit on Friday, December 1. “Happy to meet my friends, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron and former UK PM Tony Blair during the COP28 Summit. Admire their passion to work towards sustainable development”, the latter wrote in the caption to the pic. PM Modi is currently in Dubai to attend the 28th edition of the United Nations Climate Change Conference. COP28: PM Narendra Modi Proposes to Host COP33 in India in 2028 During High-Level Segment in Dubai (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Meets Tony Blair and David Cameron at COP28

