A dramatic incident occurred at the Chhijrasi Toll Plaza in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, where a woman forcefully entered a toll booth cabin and assaulted a toll worker. The entire episode was caught on camera and is now going viral on social media. According to reports, the altercation began when the toll staff informed the woman that her vehicle’s FASTag was blacklisted. When he asked her to pay the toll fee along with a penalty, the woman lost her temper, barged into the cabin, and began slapping the toll employee. The sudden attack left nearby staff and commuters stunned, as the woman slapped the employee several times before others intervened. Hapur: Helmet-Clad Man Sets Parked Car Ablaze in Uttar Pradesh's Apna Ghar Colony Before Fleeing Spot, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Woman Thrashes Toll Staff After Being Asked to Pay Fee and Penalty for Blacklisted FASTag

महिला ने केबिन में घुसकर की टोलकर्मी की पिटाई, वीडियो वायरल हापुड़ के छिजरासी टोल प्लाजा पर एक महिला टोल बूथ के केबिन में घुसी और टोलकर्मी की पिटाई कर दी. बताया जा रहा है कि महिला की कार पर लगा फास्टैग ब्लैक लिस्टेड था और टोल कर्मी टोल के साथ जुर्माना मांग रहा था, इसे लेकर महिला… pic.twitter.com/Z3Pq2T8puS — NBT Hindi News (@NavbharatTimes) April 14, 2025

