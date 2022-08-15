Ministry of Culture's 'Selfies with Tiranga' initiative under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav has garnered stupendous responses. Over 5,00,00,000 Tiranga selfies were uploaded on the portal - harghartiranga.com by August 15.

Thank you India for your stupendous response to #HarGharTiranga 🙏! Over 5,00,00,000 Tiranga selfies uploaded. Amazing!! If you haven't clicked a selfie with Tiranga yet then what are you waiting for? Do it now on https://t.co/LaBpQnQUGO#AmritMahotsav #MomentsWithtiranga — Amrit Mahotsav (@AmritMahotsav) August 15, 2022

