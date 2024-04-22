A small boy miraculously survived after travelling over 100 kilometres while sitting between the tyres of a goods train, only to be rescued by Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel in Hardoi. Reportedly, the child, identified as Ajay, inadvertently climbed onto a parked goods train and found himself unable to disembark as it began moving. RPF personnel spotted the child during routine checks and promptly rescued him upon reaching Hardoi station. Ajay, visibly frightened and covered in soot from the journey, was later bathed and provided with food. Following questioning, he was placed under the care of the Child Welfare Committee and transferred to a children's home with the assistance of Child Helpline personnel. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Furious at Wife for 'Continuously Insulting' Him, Ex-CRPF Jawan Shoots Her Dead in Agra.

UttarPradesh चाइल्ड हेल्पलाइन और रेलवे पुलिस ने एक नन्हे से बच्चे की बचाई जान बीती 19 अप्रैल की शाम को लखनऊ से रोजा जा रही माल गाड़ी के नीचे दोनों पहिये के बीच की जगह पर एक बच्चा बैठ गया और ट्रेन चल पड़ी। ट्रेन में फंसा फंसा लखनऊ से हरदोई तक बच्चा आ गया । एक रेलवे कर्मी को… pic.twitter.com/UGBGghSW7G — Khanzar Sutra 'खंजर सूत्र' (@khanzarsutra) April 20, 2024

