Amid escalating tensions, the Shambhu border on the Punjab-Haryana border has been sealed, with BSF and RAF personnel deployed as a precautionary measure ahead of the anticipated farmer protests today, February 11. DCP Arshdeep Singh of Ambala, Haryana, emphasised the need for a peaceful resolution, urging protesters not to surpass the designated boundary. Farmers’ Protest: Manohar Lal Khattar-Led Haryana Government Announces Suspension of Mobile Internet Services in Seven Districts Till February 13.

Shambhu Border Sealed

#WATCH | Ambala, Haryana: Shambhu border sealed on Punjab-Haryana border ahead of farmers' protest. BSF and RAF personnel have also been deployed on the border. pic.twitter.com/P4IOoQc8P9 — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

#WATCH Ambala, Haryana: DCP Arshdeep Singh says, "Due to the farmers' movement, we have sealed the Shambhu border...When they (farmers) come here, we will request them not to go beyond this because they do not have permission for it. We want them to end the movement… https://t.co/Q3kzGwkDbi pic.twitter.com/ATrzZrFtGF — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)