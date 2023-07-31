Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar condemned the massive violence in Nuh area. Taking to Twitter, Khattar said that the incident in Nuh incident is unfortunate. He also requested people to maintain peace in the state. "The guilty will not be spared at any cost, strictest action will be taken against them," Khattar said in his tweet. Earlier in the day, massive violence broke out after stones were pelted and vehicles were set on fire during a religious procession. The violence broke out over reports of cow vigilante and Bhiwani deaths case accused Monu Manesar visiting Mewat. Nuh Violence: Section 144 Imposed in Gurugram After Clashes Break Out Between Two Groups.

The Guilty Will Not Be Spared

"Today's incident is unfortunate, I appeal to all the people to maintain peace in the state. The guilty will not be spared at any cost, strictest action will be taken against them," tweets Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Nuh incident. (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/ogirCiGbwf — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023

