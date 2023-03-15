Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Wednesday conducted a press conference to shed light on the state government's schemes for all-round development. The Manohar Lal-led Haryana government recently completed eight years of ensuring the holistic development of the state. While interacting with media persons, CM Khattar talked about schemes involving Panchayati Raj, Gram Panchayats, 7th Pay Commission, DA, Etc. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Directs Officials to Ensure Timely Implementation of Budget Announcements.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Conducts Press Conference:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)