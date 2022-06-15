On Wednesday, the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) announced the Class 12 Result in which a girl from Rohtak identified as Kajal topped the board exams. Kajal, who belongs to the Nindana village in Rohtak bagged the first position in class 12th HBSE board exams scoring 498 out of 500 marks. Speaking to ANI, she said, "Thank my teachers for it. I want to join Army in the future and want to serve my country. It is my dream."

