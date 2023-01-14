In a shocking incident that took place in Haryana, one boy from Delhi was killed after after a car carrying four people en route to Kullu-Manali from Delhi met with an accident. According to reports, the car met with an accident in Kurukshetra due to reckless driving. After the incident, the driver fled from the spot while the car has been seized. "Case to be registered & action to be taken as per law," Jiya Singh, police personnel said. Haryana Fire: Cooking Gas Cylinder Explodes in House in Panipat, Four Children Among Six Killed.

