Section 144 has been imposed in Haryana’s Panchkula region on Sunday, February 11, 2024. According to Panchkula DCP Sumer Singh Pratap, a ban has also been imposed on taking out processions, demonstrations, march pasts on foot or with tractor trolleys and other vehicles, and carrying any sticks, rods or weapons. Moreover, mobile internet services, bulk SMS etc provided on mobile networks, except the voice calls in the districts of Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa in the state has also been suspended. Farmers’ Protest: Manohar Lal Khattar-Led Haryana Government Announces Suspension of Mobile Internet Services in Seven Districts Till February 13.

Section 144 Imposed in Panchkula

