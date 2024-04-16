A shocking video has surfaced on social media showing a man attacking his wife with a baseball bat after finding her with a man inside a car in Haryana's Panchkula. The incident took place in the park in sector 26 of Panchkula. In the video, the man can be seen approaching the car with a baseball bat in hand. He then smashes the car's window and pulls his wife out. He then thrashes her out in the open. The woman later filed a complaint against the man, after which he was arrested. Gurgaon Shocker: Man Allegedly Bludgeons Wife to Death With Stone in Palam Vihar After Fight at Home, Absconds; Police Launch Probe.

Man Beats Wife With Baseball Bat

पंचकूला में एक पति द्वारा पत्नी से मारपीट करने का मामला आया सामने। पति द्वारा पत्नी को शक के आधार पर बेसबॉल से पीटने का वीडियो आया सामने। पीड़ित महिला की शिकायत कर सेक्टर 25 चोंकि पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर आरोपी को पति को किया गिरफ्तार। pic.twitter.com/sHncFca5Zp — Journalist Rajeev Rathi (@RajivRathi999) April 16, 2024

