In a shocking incident in Haryana, four bike-borne miscreants allegedly fired at a man in Bhiwani district. While the date of the shooting is not known, the incident seems to be recent. A video of the alleged shooting incident has also gone viral on social media. The 58-second video clip shows a man standing outside his house in the Bhiwani district of Haryana. As the video moves further, four bike-borne men can be seen coming near him and opening fire at him. Soon after, the man is seen running to save his life as the miscreants go about firing shots at him. A few seconds later, the miscreants are seen fleeing the spot after a woman with a broomstick is seen charging at them. Haryana Shooting: Firing at Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak, 4 Injured.

Man Shot at in Haryana

Four to five miscreants riding on two bikes opened fire on a person standing outside his house in Bhiwani district of Haryana. pic.twitter.com/fzizPgQ57z — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) November 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)