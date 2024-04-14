On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti 2024, a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar was allegedly put on fire in Jind on Sunday, April 14, 2024. According to Rohtash Dhull, DSP Jind, the incident has come to the fore from the Jind region of the state and a probe has been launched into the matter. “An investigation is underway. We have registered a case. Soon we will find the culprits”, he added. Haryana: BR Ambedkar Statue Vandalised in Bhatla Village, FIR Registered.

Statue of Dr BR Ambedkar Allegedly Set Ablaze in Jind

#WATCH | Haryana: Rohtash Dhull, DSP Jind, says, "A case of burning the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar has come to light. Police are doing their job. An investigation is underway... We have registered a case. Soon we will find the culprits..." (Source: Jind Police) pic.twitter.com/imaxKfA3cO — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

