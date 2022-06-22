The counting of votes for the 46 Municipal bodies in Haryana is underway. Meanwhile, AAP on Wednesday tweeted that their candidate from ward no. 1 from Sohana has registered a splendid win by nearly 408 votes. With this win, AAP opens an account in Haryana political landscape.

Check Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)