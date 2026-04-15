Reports of the so-called “zombie drug” have emerged in Mira Bhayandar, raising serious public safety concerns. Residents shared videos showing individuals appearing sedated and unresponsive near 90ft Road in Bhayandar West. The substance is believed to be Xylazine, an animal sedative known to cause extreme lethargy and trance-like behaviour in humans. Similar cases have been reported in Bengaluru and Bihar. Witnesses say affected individuals struggle to stand or respond. Locals are urging MBVV police to investigate the source. The development suggests a possible shift in the local drug market, prompting calls for heightened vigilance and stronger enforcement action to prevent further risks. ‘Zombie Drug’ Viral Video: Bengaluru Police to Issue Notices, Warn of Legal Action Against Misinformation Spreaders.

Alleged 'Zombie Drug' Video in Mira Bhayandar

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