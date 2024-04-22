Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took to X, formerly Twitter and attacked the Modi government over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Rajasthan. In his post on X, the senior Congress leader said that PM Narendra Modi's "panic-filled speech showed that INDIA Bloc is winning in the first phase results" of Lok Sabha polls." Mallikarjun Kharge also called PM Modi's speech "hate speech" and said that no Prime Minister had lowered the dignity of the post as much as PM Modi did. During his speech in Rajasthan's Banswara, PM Narendra Modi attacked the Congress party. "This urban Naxal mindset, my mothers and sisters, they will not even leave your 'mangalsutra'. They can go to that level…The Congress manifesto says they will calculate the gold with mothers and sisters, and then distribute that property," he said. Congress Guarantees Reviving Scheduled Caste Plan, Tribal Sub-Plan, Says Mallikarjun Kharge.

'Hate Speech', Says Mallikarjun Kharge

आज मोदी जी के बौखलाहट भरे भाषण से दिखा कि प्रथम चरण के नतीजों में INDIA जीत रहा है। मोदी जी ने जो कहा वो Hate Speech तो है ही, ध्यान भटकाने की एक सोची समझी चाल है। प्रधानमंत्री ने आज वही किया जो उन्हें संघ के संस्कारों में मिला है। सत्ता के लिए झूठ बोलना, बातों का अनर्गल… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 21, 2024

PM Modi in Rajasthan

