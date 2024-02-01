The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, January 31, rejected a plea by a man who claimed to be suffering from azoospermia (a form of male infertility) and had sought blood samples from his wife and minor child to test the child's paternity. The man wanted his wife and child's blood samples in order to support his allegations of adultery by his wife. However, the division bench of Justices Rajiv Shakdher and Amit Bansal rejected his pea after observing that the child was born while the couple were living together as husband and wife. Delhi High Court Quashes Case Against POCSO Accused After Noting He Married the Victim, Says 'Mistake' Committed Due to 'Immature Acts and Uncontrolled Emotions'.

HC on Adultery

Delhi High Court rejects husband's plea to collect blood samples from wife and child to prove wife's alleged adultery report by @prashantjha996 #DelhiHighCourt https://t.co/XVtFGAsfGj — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) February 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)