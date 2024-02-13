Recently, the Allahabad High Court ruled that, if it satisfies the standards outlined in the Information Technology Act (IT Act), a notice issued by email or WhatsApp will be considered a legitimate demand notice in situations of cheque bounce under the Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act. Judge Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal clarified that while Section 138 of the NI Act mandates written notice, it makes no provision of how notice should be sent. The Court continued by reviewing the sections of the IT Act that stipulate that in cases where a law requires information to be provided in written, typewritten, or printed form, it will be considered satisfied if the information is provided electronically. Bill for Quick Prosecution in Cheque Bounce Cases Passed by Lok Sabha.

HC on Cheque Bounce Cases

