The Kerala High Court recently said that it would be practically impossible to prove the identity and age of models used in child porn due to the anonymity of the internet. The high court further said that insisting on strict proof of age or identity of models in child porn would defeat the purpose of the enactments prohibiting child pornography. Justice K Babu stated that it was not required to give evidence regarding strict proof of age for every model in child porn and said that the court could proceed based on the appearance of the model. The court also said that an expert opinion of a paediatrician or an expert in the field could be used to ascertain the age of the model. HC on Talaq: Muslim Women Need Not Move Court To Register Divorce by Talaq, Says Kerala High Court.

HC on Child Pornography

