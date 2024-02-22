The Rajasthan High Court has stated that although it is important to evaluate a decision critically from the appropriate angle, it is necessary to discourage the habit of disparaging judges. Additionally, Justice Dr Nupur Bhati stated that attorneys should exercise caution and refrain from making accusations against the court's presiding officer. The Court was considering a petition that contested an order by a district court pertaining to a religious trust's management. Hijab Row: Person Accused of Threatening Karnataka HC Judges Moves Supreme Court for Quashing FIR.

HC on Disparaging the Judge

Critical analysis of judgment welcome but not allegations against judge: Rajasthan High Courthttps://t.co/aZAJt0ahcU — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) February 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)