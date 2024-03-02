According to recent observations made by the Delhi High Court, it is obvious that a mother who attempts to incite her children against their father and forces them to write complaints against him is engaging in parental alienation. It also constitutes a grave act of mental cruelty towards the father, which gives rise to the husband's right to divorce under the Hindu Marriage Act. Judges Suresh Kumar Kait and Neena Bansal Krishna, who made up the division bench, stated that although marital disagreements might occur for a variety of reasons, this does not excuse including young children in the marital conflict. Cruelty by Wife: Delhi High Court Upholds Divorce, Says 'Wife's Conduct of Attempting Suicide, Trying To Put Blame on Husband and His Family Amounts to Cruelty'.

HC on Divorce

Mother igniting animosity in children towards father is cruelty, valid ground for divorce: Delhi High Court Read story: https://t.co/fLs4zFuPQC pic.twitter.com/QrhH94sUMj — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) March 1, 2024

