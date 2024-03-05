The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) cannot confine a person within a premises during its search and seizure operation in a money laundering case. The high court bench of Justice Vikas Bahl observed while setting aside the arrest of former Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) legislator Dilbagh Singh and another accused Kulwinder Singh in a money laundering case related to allegations of illegal mining. "There is nothing which stops the persons whose premises are being searched from carrying out their daily routine including going to their offices/place of work," the court stated. HC on Pregnancy Termination: Punjab and Haryana High Court Refuses To Quash FIR Against Ayurveda Doctor Accused of 'Initiating' Pregnancy Termination.

