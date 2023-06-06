The Madras High Court said an employee could not be fired just because he used strong language against his seniors. "Using abusive language or getting into a heated argument with a superior may not necessarily warrant the "capital punishment" of dismissal from service," reported Bar and Bench, citing observation held by the court. The case pertains to one Raja who allegedly used abusive language against his superiors, and even pulled one of the members of the management by the collar of his shirt in 2009. He was terminated following an inquiry. HC on Nudity of Female Upper Body: Kerala High Court Says Shouldn't Be Regarded as Sexual Or Obscene By Default, Calls Out Society's Patriarchal Structure.

HC on Employee Using Abusive Language Against Senior:

Use of abusive language against superior may not warrant "capital punishment" of dismissal from service: Madras High Court Read more here: https://t.co/DNPhkO4uN8 pic.twitter.com/zdhjzdso8Z — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) June 6, 2023

