The Himachal Pradesh High Court recently quashed a rape case after it was informed that the case was falsely filed due to the bitterness. The court was also told that the false FIR was filed due to influence of some people who opposed the relationship between the accused and the alleged victim. The court was also informed that the alleged victim and the accused man had solemnised their marriage even before the criminal case was registered. It was also learned that the couple had a child out of wedlock. To this, Justice Ranjan Sharma stated that the continuance of the criminal case would only tarnish the woman's (alleged victim) reputation and cause irreparable harassment not only to the couple but also to their child. ‘Drug Peddlers Are Like Termites in Society’: Himachal Pradesh High Court Says Drug Peddlers of Small and Intermediate Quantity Are Termites Who Should Not Be Given Bail.

HC on False FIR

Himachal Pradesh High Court quashes rape case after being told that bitterness led to false FIR Read story here: https://t.co/zRX41cjDhq pic.twitter.com/OP8PZs4f9V — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) April 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)