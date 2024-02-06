Intolerant attitudes towards creative expression, according to the Kerala High Court, are not appropriate in a civilised nation such as India. Judge Devan Ramachandran emphasised that as long as an artist's freedom does not infringe upon the rights of others, their rights, including those of filmmakers, should be protected. The ruling was made in response to a plea filed by a man named Joji Varghese, who claimed that a scene in the Malayalam film 'Antony' in which a Bible is used to hide a gun was offensive to Christianity. As a result, before the film's release, he asked for permission to cut out the relevant sequence. HC on Freedom of Speech: Freedom of Expression Doesn't Grant Unfettered Licence for Every Possible Use of Language, Says Allahabad High Court Denying Bail to Man Accused of Abusing Goddess Durga on WhatsApp.

HC on Freedom of Expression

Intolerance against artistic expression does not befit civilized country like India: Kerala High Court report by @GitiPratap https://t.co/82AIZcfhBi — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) February 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)