The Bombay High Court, on Wednesday, February 21, said that no political, religious or commercial organisation could be legally permitted to use public spaces like roads and footpaths for putting up their hoardings. The division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor further said that putting up illegal hoardings and banners poses a danger to pedestrians and other road users. "No individual or group, be it a political party or commercial organisation or religious denomination can legally be permitted to utilise public spaces such as footpaths, streetlights and roads for a personal gains and advertisement, especially hazards with such hoardings and banners cause to the pedestrians and other users of the road," the court said. HC on Adoption: Bombay High Court Annuls Adoption of 3-Year-Old Boy After Adoptive Parents Complain of Bad Behaviour and Express Lack of Bond With Child.

HC on Hoardings in Mumbai:

Cannot permit illegal hoardings of political, commercial or religious organisations in public space: Bombay High Court report by @Neha_Jozie https://t.co/w3X2zccwbW — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) February 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)