The Chhattisgarh High Court recently said that the impotency of a husband would be sufficient reason for his wife to reside separately, and in such a case, she would also be entitled to maintenance under Section 125 CrPC. The bench of Justice Parth Prateem Sahu observed while dismissing a criminal revision petition filed by a husband who challenged an order of the Family Court, Jashpur, which directed him to pay his wife an amount of Rs 14,000 as maintenance. The man's wife had filed a plea seeking maintenance in the family court seeking maintenance from her husband under Section 125 of CrPC on the grounds that she was deprived of her conjugal rights as she said that after their marriage, her husband did not establish physical relations with her. HC on Suicide After Breakup: Girlfriend Cannot Be Held Responsible If Lover Ends Life Due to Love Failure, Says Chhattisgarh High Court.

HC on Impotency of Husband

The Chhattisgarh High Court has observed that the impotency of the husband would be sufficient reason for the wife to reside separately and in such a scenario, she would be entitled to maintenance under Section 125 CrPC.

