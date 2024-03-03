The Allahabad High Court recently said that a legally wedded Muslim wife cannot go outside marriage and have a live-in relationship with another man. The court said that the married Muslim woman's live-in relationship with another man would be "Zina" (fornication) and "Haram" (act forbidden by Allah) as per the Shariat Law. The high court bench of Justice Renu Agarwal observed while rejecting a protection plea filed by a married Muslim woman and her Hindu live-in partner fearing for her life and safety. HC on Family Property: Allahabad High Court Says Property Purchased by Hindu Husband in Homemaker Wife's Name Is Family Property.

HC on Live-In

