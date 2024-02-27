The Calcutta High Court recently said that it is impermissible and violative of the Right to Equality under Article 14 of the Constitution, to differentiate between contractual employees and permanent employees for the purpose of extending maternity leave. The high court was dealing with a plea by a woman petitioner who was appointed as an Executive Intern at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on a contractual basis for three years in 2011. The woman had challenged the failure of the bank to allow her maternity leave for 180 days. "On the question of a woman's right to child birth and maternity leave no differentiation is permissible between regular and contractual employees of the respondent no.2. Denial of grant of maternity leave to the petitioner constitutes a discriminatory would tantamount to compel an employee to work during her advanced pregnancy, notwithstanding the same may ultimately endanger both her and her foetus. If the same is permitted, the object of social justice would stand deviated," Justice Raja Basu Chowdhury said. HC on Wife's Death: Calcutta High Court Sets Aside Conviction of Man 36 Years After His Wife Died by Suicide.

