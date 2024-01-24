A person cannot be found guilty of causing a miscarriage if the child in the mother's womb is fully developed or if the foetus is not expelled from the womb before gestation is finished, according to a recent ruling by the Chhattisgarh High Court. The Court reaffirmed that the Indian Penal Code's (IPC) Section 312 (causing miscarriage) only covers the removal of a child from the womb before the end of gestation, citing the 1873 decision in Queen v. Arunja Bewa and others. In a case where a woman's foetus was discovered "safe and dead" at 24 weeks gestation, Justice Sanjay K Agrawal made this statement while clearing a doctor. HC on Abortion: Kerala High Court Declines Plea To Terminate 34 Weeks Pregnancy of 12-Year-Old Girl Having Alleged Incestual Relationship With Minor Brother.

HC on Miscarriage

