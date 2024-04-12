The State of Punjab and the Union Territory of Chandigarh have not been able to provide any relief to the commuters who are experiencing difficulties as a result of the sit-in protests at the Mohali-Chandigarh border despite multiple opportunities, according to the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Lapita Banerji. The Court indicated that the State of Punjab is not taking action against the demonstrators only because some of them had placed the Guru Granth Sahib (holy book of Sikhism) there. It also stated that commuters and inhabitants of the tri-city (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula) were experiencing difficulty due to a small number of people sitting and obstructing the road. The comments were made by the court during the hearing of a petition for the demonstrators' removal that was submitted last year by the non-governmental organisation Arrive Safe Society. Punjab: Clashes Break Out Between SGPC Task Force and Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Committee During Protests.

HC on Misusing Holy Book

