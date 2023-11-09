The Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022 was upheld by the Madras High Court on Thursday, November 9. However, the court decided that the act's prohibitions would only apply to games of chance, not games of skill like poker and rummy. Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu, sitting as the bench, declared that although the State government can impose age restrictions on online gaming or limit the amount of time people spend playing games, it could only outlaw games of chance and not skill. The Court went on to clarify that games of skill like poker and rummy cannot be prohibited under the Act.

Madras High Court on Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Act

