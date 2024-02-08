The Calcutta High Court, on Thursday, February 8, was informed that women prisoners in custody were getting pregnant while in jail. The court was also informed that at least 196 babies have taken birth so far. Reacting to the information, the bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Supratim Bhattacharya said that the issue is serious. HC on Pregnancy Termination: Calcutta High Court Allows Termination of 23-Week-Old Pregnancy of Rape Victim.

HC on Women Prisoners Getting Pregnant

