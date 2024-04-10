The Allahabad High Court, in a recent observation, said that people in the country are free to choose and change their religion; however, such changes must adhere to legal procedures. The high court bench of Justice Prashant Kumar stated that credible proof of a desire to convert one's religion is required, followed by clear overt actions to carry out such a desire. The court also outlined a step-by-step process for changing one's religion and emphasized the importance of legal formalities and public scrutiny. "For the religion change, an affidavit has to be prepared mandatorily. Thereafter, an advertisement should be placed in the newspaper with wide circulation in that area, which ensures that there is no public objection to such change and it is also there to ensure that there is no such fraudulent or illegal conversion. The newspaper advertisement must specify the details like name, age and address. Thereafter, there should be notification in the National Gazette, which is online record published by the Central Government of India. If the gazette application is filed, the department will inspect the application closely and once they are convinced that everything is in order, the religion change application will be published in the e-Gazette," the Court explained. Allahabad High Court Says POCSO Act Cases Can’t Be Quashed Based on Ground of Victim Entering Into a Compromise With the Accused.

HC on Religion

