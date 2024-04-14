The Kerala High Court recently directed the state government to formulate guidelines prescribing the extent of playground necessary in each category of schools and adjacent facilities as required. "Right to education is a fundamental right of the children. The education includes play and other extra curricular activities. If there is no suitable playgrounds for games and sports in schools containing sufficient clear space for that purpose as provided in the Kerala Education Rules (KER), the government should take stringent action including closure of those schools," Justice PV Kunhikrishnan said. The high court also directed the closure of schools that fail to comply with the guidelines despite being given sufficient time. Kerala High Court Allows ICSE and CBSE Schools To Conduct Vacation Classes, Says 'State Must Delicately Balance Academic Interest of Child With Right to Recreation'.

HC on Schools

