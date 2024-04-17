Delhi High Court observed that a woman cannot be held accountable for abetting the suicide of a man if he ends his life due to 'love failure' and granted pre-arrest bail to two persons in an abetment of suicide case. "Another person cannot be blamed for the wrong decision taken by a man of a 'weak and frail mentality," the court said. Justice Amit Mahajan added that, "If a lover commits suicide due to love failure, if a student commits suicide because of his poor performance in the examination, a client commits suicide because his case is dismissed, the lady, examiner, lawyer respectively, cannot be held to have abetted the commission of suicide." An FIR was registered by a man alleging that the two applicants had abetted his son’s suicide. The woman was stated to be in a romantic relationship with the deceased, while the other applicant was a common friend. HC on Live-In Relationship: Allahabad High Court Calls Live-In Relationships 'Time Pass', Says It Lacks Stability and Sincerity While Denying Police Protection to Inter-Faith Couple.

HC on Suicide Due to Love Failure

