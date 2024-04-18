Recently, the Kerala High Court ruled that when there is prima facie evidence of abetment as defined by Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code, instances of abetment of suicide cannot be invalidated simply because of a settlement between the parties. According to Justice A Badharudeen, instances of aiding and abetting suicide may only be dismissed on settlement grounds if the case's circumstances do not initially support the accusations. This comes after a couple filed a petition to have a lawsuit against them for allegedly encouraging the man's mother to commit suicide dismissed by the court. HC on Suicide: ‘Love Failure’ Doesn’t Constitute Abetment of Suicide, Rules Delhi High Court.

HC on Abetment of Suicide

Suicide abetment case cannot be quashed on mere settlement between parties: Kerala High Court report by @praisy_thomas08 https://t.co/GX6MCq5HVP — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) April 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)