The Kerala High Court has recently observed that a Registrar for Births, Deaths, and Marriages is not obligated to demand a court order for registering a divorce obtained through talaq under Muslim personal law. "The officer concerned can record the talaq without a court order. The Muslim women need not be sent to court to record talaq, if the divorce is otherwise in order as per the personal law", said Justice PV Kunhikrishnan. There is a lucuna (gap) in the Kerala Registration of Marriages (Common) Rules, 2008 and the legislative body should think about the same, the court noted. The court made the observations while hearing a plea filed by a divorced Muslim woman seeking to "record the fact of divorce" in the marriage register after her marriage was dissolved in 2014 on pronouncing talaq. 'Soldier Supposed To Protect Dignity of Citizens': Kerala High Court Denies Bail to Soldier Accused of Persuading Minor Boy To Have Sex With Him.

High Court on Divorce by Talaq:

