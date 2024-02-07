The Delhi High Court, on Monday, February 5, denied anticipatory bail to a man accused of sexually abusing his wife. While denying anticipatory bail, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma highlighted the troubling reality of marriages being distorted into a vessel for unchecked dominance and entitlement. "Embedded within this warped perception is a dangerous belief that the marital bond grants unchecked authority to the husband, transforming his wife into a mere object to be wielded at will. The portrayal of the victim as a commodity reflects a deeply entrenched societal mindset that views women as objects to be controlled, exploited, and disposed of at will," the high court said. The court observed while hearing an application by a man who sought anticipatory bail in connection with a first information report (FIR) registered against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Delhi High Court Quashes Case Against POCSO Accused After Noting He Married the Victim, Says 'Mistake' Committed Due to 'Immature Acts and Uncontrolled Emotions'.

HC on Sexual Abuse of Wife:

