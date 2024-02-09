The Bombay High Court recently granted custody of a five-year-old child to her Dutch mother after the mother claimed that her former husband, who is an Indian citizen, had illegally detained their child. While granting the custody of the child to the mother, the division bench of Justice AS Gadkari and Shyam Chandak also rejected the Indian father's claim that he and the child were subjected to racial discrimination by his estranged Dutch wife. "India is undoubtedly known for its zero-tolerance policy towards racial discrimination. The husband, however, had the audacity to take the shelter of the defence of racial discrimination; that too against the Petitioner, who once was his wife and spent considerable years with him. This way, he has lowered the image of India and its citizens in the view of Petitioner and her fellow nationals. We record our displeasure for this conduct as according to us, it is unethical," the court said. ‘Sex on Genuine Promise of Marriage Not Rape If Promise Broken Due to Parents' Disapproval’: Bombay High Court Acquits Man Accused of Raping Woman.

HC on Child's Custody:

