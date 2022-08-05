Responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark that Gandhi is not just a family, but a whole ideology, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "He is not a descendant of Mahatma Gandhi. He is a 'nakli' Gandhi. And it is a fake ideology." Earlier in the day, Gandhi said, "Give me the entire system, then I will show you how elections are won."

Check tweet:

He (Rahul Gandhi) is not a descendant of Mahatma Gandhi. He is a 'nakli' (fake) Gandhi. And it is a fake ideology: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's remark that Gandhi is not just a family, but a whole ideology pic.twitter.com/8wigs30Hef — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

