Amid the ongoing mimicry row, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday, December 20, said that Parliament membership of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee should be cancelled for making fun of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. "The way MP Kalyan Banerjee has made fun of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, his Parliament membership should be cancelled," Vij said. The BJP also said that Kalyan Banerjee should be sent to the zoo. Kalyan Banerjee Mimics Jagdeep Dhankhar: Rajya Sabha Chairman Says ‘Act of Some Leaders Was Shame to Me’ (Watch Video).

He Should Be Sent to the Zoo

#WATCH | Ambala: On mimicry row, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij says, "The way MP Kalyan Banerjee has made fun of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, his Parliament membership should be cancelled and he should be sent to the zoo..." pic.twitter.com/mWIqnp7uA1 — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2023

