In the last six months, Gujarat has witnessed a concerning trend with 1052 people succumbing to heart attacks in Gandhinagar. Startlingly, around 80 per cent of the victims fall within the age group of 11 to 25 years. Notably, the deceased individuals did not exhibit signs of obesity. Gujarat Education Minister Kuber Dindor reveals that the state's emergency service hotline, 108, receives over 173 cardiac emergency calls daily, with a significant number involving youth, shedding light on the gravity of the health issue among the younger population. Sudden Heart Attack Deaths in Gujarat: Two Men Suffer Heart Attack in Rajkot City and Khorana Village in Past 24 Hours, Both Die.

Heart Attack Deaths in Gujarat

Gandhinagar: 1052 people have lost their lives in Gujarat in the last 6 months due to heart attacks. Around 80% are aged between 11 to 25 years. There was no obesity among the students and youth who died. 108 (Emergency Service Ambulance) is receiving more than 173 cardiac… pic.twitter.com/inzWFwDjua — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2023

