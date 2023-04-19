The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for the heatwave in the next five days in Odisha. As per IMD, the mercury level in Odisha on Monday remained at 40 degrees Celsius and above. The alert has been given for Khordha, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Subarnapur, Boudh, Bolangir, Deogarh, and Angul. Heatwave Advisory From Government: Labour Ministry Issues List of Directions, Asks States to Take Steps to Mitigate Heat Wave Effects on Workers in Different Sectors.

Heatwave in Odisha:

