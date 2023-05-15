Amid the soaring temperatures, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a heatwave warning for various parts of the country. In its heatwave warning, the weather agency said that heat wave conditions are likely to prevail today in pockets of Vidarbha and coastal Andhra Pradesh. Besides, IMD has also predicted heatwave conditions for tomorrow in pockets of Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh. The IMD also suggested a slew of guidelines to avoid heatwave exposure. In its advisory, the weather agency has asked people to wear lightweight and loose clothes and drink plenty of water among other measures. Heatwave Conditions To Prevail in Some Districts of Northeast Bihar in Next 3-4 Days, Says IMD.

IMD Issues Heatwave Warning

