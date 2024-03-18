Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday shared a video of jailed ex-minister Satyender Jain as he left his home following the Supreme Court's refusal to grant him bail. "He is a hero for all Dilli wallas. He made arrangements for providing 24x7 electricity, free electricity, good govt hospitals and mohalla clinics. Feel extremely sad for him and his family. God bless him," Arvind Kejriwal captioned the video. On Monday, the Supreme Court dismissed the bail petition of former Delhi minister Satyendra Jain and directed him to surrender. Jain was lodged in Tihar jail before he secured an interim medical bail in a money laundering case. 'Surrender Forthwith': Satyendar Jain's Bail Application Rejected by Supreme Court in Money Laundering Case.

'Hero of Dilli Wallas'

He is a hero for all Dilli wallas. He made arrangements for providing 24x7 electricity, free electricity, good govt hospitals and mohalla clinics. Feel extremely sad for him and his family. God bless him. https://t.co/X5H9htV9xm — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 18, 2024

