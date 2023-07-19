Amid incessant rainfall in Mumbai and neighbouring areas, huge waves were seen lashing the city's iconic Marine Drive today, July 19. Several incidents of uprooting of trees and wall collapses were reported in the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "Orange" alert for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri today. The weather office has also sounded a "Red" alert for Palghar and Raigad districts. Mumbai Local Train Update: Services on Harbour Line Disrupted Due to Point Failure at Panvel Railway Station.

High Tide in Mumbai Video:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: High tide waves hit Mumbai's Marine Drive. IMD has issued a 'Red' alert for Palghar, and Raigad districts and an 'Orange' alert for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri today. pic.twitter.com/RjJQZcjarY — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)